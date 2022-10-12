Home Technology Xbox Cloud Gaming Confirmed for Metatask 2 – – Gamereactor
Xbox Cloud Gaming Confirmed for Metatask 2 – – Gamereactor

During yesterday’s Meta Connect, we got a lot of information about Meta’s plans for its upcoming Meta Quest 2 headset. One of the biggest surprises was that Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella showed up during the event, and there was actually a lot to announce.

In addition to that, Nadella said that we will be able to use Meta Quest 2 to hold meetings in Microsoft Teams in the future:

“We’re bringing the immersive meeting experience of Microsoft Teams to Meta Quest to give people new ways to connect with each other. You can connect, share, collaborate as if you were in person.

Nadella also said that Windows 365 is coming to Quest soon, which gives users “Securely stream the entire Windows experience, including all personalized apps, content and settings to your VR device”opportunity, but also another surprise. It turns out that Xbox Game Pass is getting full Meta Mission 2 support as well. It won’t be a VR game, though, but a way to enjoy all the titles in the subscription service on a giant 2D screen:

“When Xbox Cloud Gaming launches on the Metatask Store, you’ll be able to connect an Xbox controller to your headset and play console games from the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate library on a huge 2D screen, just like having a ready-to-play like a private cinema.

