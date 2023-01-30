As we well know, tomatoes are a huge and indispensable source of nutrients among which we find: fibre, lycopene, vitamins A, C and K, zeaxanthin and various minerals such as potassium. However, although these great beneficial effects, it is in any case considerable and indispensable not to consume them in disproportionate measures. In fact, many do not know that eating too many tomatoes can cause various annoying ailments and problems such as heartburn or the symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux disease.

Allergic Reactions: Consuming tomatoes can even lead to nasty allergic reactions, with symptoms including rash, hives, constant sneezing, cough, itchy throat, and even facial and oral swelling. Kidney problems usually affecting people already suffering from advanced kidney disease. Symptomatology of irritable bowel originated from peels and seeds which have an irritating effect capable of affecting the lining of the intestine. The right amount for tomato intake, to ensure that our body does not suffer from them, is to eat up to 1/3 cup of tomatoes a day, and it is obvious that this is only a generic amount, as each person has different levels of tolerance. But the real danger is when the tomato sauce is very acidic.

Sour Tomato Sauce Alert: Here’s What Happens If You Eat It

There are two main reasons why they can no longer be consumed in this state: in fact, bacteria and other microorganisms that can break down the food itself or cause diseases can grow inside it. For example, if the humidity is excessive, mold can grow which can give rise to unpleasant odors and tastes and represent a health risk. There are biochemical reactions involving the compounds that produce the food, from which other compounds are formed that transform the organoleptic characteristics here in fact the appearance, smell, taste, flavor, texture or represent a health risk.

In fact, it is precisely the products sold in cans such as tomatoes that experts have always advised against taking after the expiry date. This is because they are capable of releasing compounds used for the creation of plastic, such as Bisphenol A. This is why it is important not to consume acidic tomato sauce.