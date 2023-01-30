PADOVA. Domenico Di Carlo is satisfied with the point earned in Padua. «An excellent match between two teams who wanted to win – attacks the Pordenone coach -. Too bad for not having taken advantage of some opportunities, but I’m happy to have seen the right attitude and mentality. We bring home the result, which gives us strength and confidence in view of Wednesday’s match against Renate».

Pordenone has consolidated its leadership position at the top of the Lega Pro group A standings, this is the most important aspect, but the coach acknowledges that there is a touch of regret. “Dubickas, when he hit the post, he was unlucky – he explains -. We could have closed the challenge. We’ve always tried, even the changes I’ve made have been done to try to win. That’s how it went, I have nothing to say to the boys, quite the contrary. And I thank the fans who have followed and supported us».

The choreography of the Pordenone fans (photo Petrussi)

A round of applause also for Festa, once again important, and for Torrasi, at his first goal in the black and green. «During the week he had scored more than a few goals in training. Let’s say that it was a good sign…” Di Carlo closes.

And in fact the former AC Milan beat another former Rossoneri, Donnarumma, by opening the match at the Euganeo. Today, however, the extent of the injury that he accused has to be evaluated. “I’m happy with the goal – he says -, too bad it didn’t help to win, we could have extended further on our pursuers, but in the meantime we’re still in the lead and that counts”. —

