Southeastern US Sees Record Rise in Leprosy Cases » Science News

Over the past decade, cases of leprosy have risen sharply in the southeastern United States, particularly in the state of Floridaaccording to a new report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Leprosy, an ancient disease also described in the literature of ancient civilizations and described as one of the most dangerous in Europe during the Middle Ages, has been recorded in rare cases in the North American country, although, since the beginning of the last decade, the number of cases has more than doubled in the Southeastern states. “According to the National Hansen’s Disease Program, 159 new cases were reported in the United States in 2020; Florida was among the top reporting statesti,” reads the study. “Central Florida, in particular, had 81 percent of reported cases and nearly a fifth of reported cases nationwide“, say the researchers. The fact that Central Florida has had a disproportionate number of cases fuels the theory that the state could be a endemic place for the disease. In other words, scientists assume that leprosy has a constant presence in the population of the region, rather than manifesting itself in the form of point epidemics.

The southeastern United States is experiencing a record increase in leprosy cases

Against this background, the researchers highlight the Florida case of a 54-year-old man who had no known contact with infected animals or people and had not traveled to any country where the disease might be more prevalent. Additionally, the report’s authors suggest that doctors and other health professionals consider leprosy a potential diagnosis for patients who have spent time in the Central Florida area. As explained by WHO, leprosy, officially called Hansen’s disease, is a chronic infectious disease caused by a type of bacterium called ‘Mycobacterium leprae‘ which affects the peripheral nerves, the mucous membrane of the upper respiratory tract and the eyes, causing swelling. Although leprosy can be transmitted from person to person, it is not known exactly how this occurs. Scientists believe that the bacteria are most likely transmitted through the droplets from a cough or sneeze from an infected person for an extended period of close contact. Leprosy is treatable and treatment in the early stages can prevent disability. However, if left untreated, nerve damage can cause hand and foot disabilities, paralysis, deformities, and blindness.