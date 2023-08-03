Introducing the New Xbox Series S – 1TB (Matte Black): More Choices, More Space, and Enhanced Gameplay

Microsoft Announces New Xbox Series S – 1TB (Matte Black) National Bank Version

Microsoft has officially announced the release date of the new Xbox Series S – 1TB (Matte Black) console, aimed at providing players with more choices and entering a new generation of console gaming. The highly anticipated console will be available for pre-order on September 1st, with a suggested retail price of 2599 yuan.

The Xbox Series S has gained immense popularity since its launch, offering excellent performance and high cost-effectiveness for players to enjoy the new generation of fully digital games at an affordable price. The brand new Xbox Series S – 1TB (Matte Black) will continue to provide players with more choices and options in the new generation of consoles.

Featuring the streamlined design of the Xbox Series S, the new console comes in a sleek matte black color scheme, making it a perfect fit for any living room or bedroom. Additionally, the Xbox Series S – 1TB (Matte Black) offers an upgraded 1TB NVMe SSD, providing players with ample storage space to download and install their favorite games.

The innovative system-on-a-chip (SoC) design, along with the custom 1TB NVMe SSD, ensures similar processing and I/O performance to the Xbox Series X. This enables the Xbox Series S – 1TB (Matte Black) to support up to 120 FPS, delivering silky and smooth next-generation gaming experiences. With hardware-accelerated DirectX ray tracing and variable rate shading (VRS), players can immerse themselves in a more dynamic and realistic game world.

The Xbox Series S – 1TB (Matte Black) also includes the exclusive quick wake-up function, allowing players to switch between multiple games seamlessly and continue where they left off without any lengthy loading times.

The new generation of Xbox consoles aims to provide players with a higher level of gaming realism, speed, and performance. With support for backward compatibility, players can enjoy both new and classic titles with stable frame rates, faster loading speeds, and more realistic graphics. Additionally, subscribing to Xbox Game Pass provides access to hundreds of games, including new releases, at a lower cost.

For those looking to join the Xbox family, the Xbox Series S – 1TB (Matte Black) offers an affordable price and ample storage space, allowing gamers to fully experience the next generation of gaming. Pre-orders can be made through Microsoft’s official store, with a suggested retail price of 2599 yuan.

