SoVD calls for corrections for true independent patient advice

SoVD Chairwoman Michaela Engelmeier: “Patients need real independent advice.”

The reform of the Independent Patient Advice Service (UPD) was agreed behind the scenes and, although envisaged by law, without the participation of the relevant patient organizations between the Central Association of Health Insurance Funds (GKV-SV) and the Federal Ministry of Health (BMG) at state secretary level. The Ministry of Health has given in to the demands of the GKV-SV and in this context has assured the health insurance funds far-reaching powers, which as a consequence remove the basis for the independence of the UPD.

As a result, the SoVD, together with other relevant patient organizations, declared that they would not be involved in a UPD that is completely under the direction of the GKV-SV and does not primarily act in the interests of the patients. Because the UPD is now on the brink and the reaction of patient representatives is having an effect, the health committee is now planning a special meeting next week, despite the summer break. The participation of Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach has not yet been confirmed.

SoVD Chairwoman Michaela Engelmeier: “It is good that the pressure exerted by the SoVD together with the other patient organizations has had an effect. The Federal Minister of Health must live up to his responsibility and now answer questions from the responsible committee. But he must also do so in the next Correct the wrong decisions of the last few months. Patients need real independent advice.”

