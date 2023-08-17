Home » Spain Participates in First World Summit on Traditional Medicine
Health

Spain Participates in First World Summit on Traditional Medicine

by admin
Spain Participates in First World Summit on Traditional Medicine

Spain Participates in World Health Organization Summit on Traditional Medicine

Madrid, Aug 17 (EFE) – Spain is actively participating in the First World Summit of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Traditional Medicine, taking place in India until tomorrow. The summit aims to highlight the contribution traditional medicine can make to health and sustainable development.

A delegation from the Ministry of Health has attended the meeting, which has been held in the town of Gandhinagar since Thursday. The summit runs parallel to the G20 meeting of health ministers and seeks to reach political commitments for implementing evidence-based measures on traditional medicine.

The summit is a collaborative effort between the WHO and the Government of India, which will chair the G20 in 2023. Spanish representatives will share experiences with their counterparts and discuss how traditional medicine contributes to health and sustainable development.

The WHO intends to use this platform to bring together stakeholders from various sectors including traditional medicine practitioners, users, communities, national policymakers, international organizations, academia, the private sector, and civil society organizations. The aim is to exchange good practices, evidence, data, and innovations related to traditional medicine.

According to the WHO, traditional medicine is the primary therapeutic option for millions of people worldwide for their health and well-being needs. Approximately 40% of medicines used today are based on natural products. A total of 170 member states have reported their use of traditional medicine to the WHO, seeking evidence and data to support policies, rules, and regulations for safe, cost-effective, and equitable use.

See also  Isola, Helena Prestes under accusation, first Luxuria «You made her out of the vase», then Blasi «It depended on me ..."

The participation of Spain in this summit highlights the importance of traditional medicine in healthcare and the need for evidence-based approaches in integrating it into existing systems.

You may also like

in Italy it is a luxury only for...

Boost Your Immune System and Fight Fatigue with...

Symptoms of potassium deficiency: from dizziness to cramps

World Health Organization Hosts World Summit on Traditional...

MAQUET CARDIOPULMONARY GMBH – SISTEMA ROTAFLOW II

Vaping Increases Respiratory Risks for Adolescents and Young...

Tecnomedica Srl / Ministry of Health

Preserving Paraguay’s Medicinal Herbs: The Need for Scientific...

Texa Srl / Ministry of Health

Exploring Ménière’s Disease: Causes, Symptoms, and Treatment Options

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy