Laura Sarabia will travel to the US to talk about violence against women in politics

According to information revealed by W Radio, Laura Sarabia, former chief of staff of the Presidency of the Republic, will travel to the United States in the coming weeks to speak about political violence against women. She will meet with Tania Reneaum, Executive Secretary of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR).

The former official since leaving the government of Gustavo Petro has been working to analyze the phenomenon of violence against women in politics. For this reason, he will present his ideas to advance proposals to deal with this problem in various countries.

Sarabia, Petro’s right-hand man in his first 10 months in office, resigned from his post on June 2, 2023, amid scandals. The president accepted the resignation of his right hand, after the complaints against him in the case of his former babysitter Marelbys Meza, who claimed to have been pressured to take a polygraph test, and would have been the victim of illegal interceptions .

Laura Sarabia spoke after her statement in the CNE for money in the Petro campaign

After attending the summons made by the National Electoral Council (CNE) on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, which required her to give her version about the money that entered the campaign of today’s President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro, The former Chief of Staff spoke out and made it clear that she will be willing to answer any call from the authorities on this matter.

“On this occasion, before the honorable magistrates of the National Electoral Council (CNE), I answered the questions that they asked me and gave clarity about my functions and activity in the campaign of President Gustavo Petro Urrego,” said the former official in her statement, after meet with the robed Álvaro Hernán Prada and Benjamín Ortiz, and accompanied by their lawyers.

“I reiterated that my role in the campaign was the construction of the agenda of the then presidential candidate and that it had no relationship with financing,” added Sarabia, who with his statement responded to the versions that have emerged after hearing the audios of the outgoing ambassador. from Colombia in Venezuela, Armando Benedetti; in which it was mentioned that 15,000 million pesos would have entered the Petro campaign, coming from the Atlantic coast.

And he emphasized that by instruction of the then candidate Gustavo Petro, “any donation or income of money or resources of any kind should be processed by the campaign manager, under the conditions of the same.” That is to say, he had to have the authorization of Ricardo Roa, who fulfilled this task in the aspiration of the candidate of the Historical Pact.

“My presence on this stage is none other than to show my willingness and commitment to the relevant authorities. I will continue fighting to defend my innocence and my good name, ”he concluded in his speech.

The controversial audios of Benedetti

Sarabia’s appearance was recorded after Semana magazine revealed in June 2023 the audios in which Benedetti was heard talking about the 15,000 million pesos that he would have managed for the campaign of today’s president. And that, apparently, would have dubious origin.

“So, please, please, don’t come to tell me that it was because of a ‘fuck’ (…) that I was there, for whatever (…), tie people up, nobody leaves me lying there for three hours, a man who He held a hundred meetings in a political campaign, a man who got 15,000 million and now… that I looked for all the money and you know it more than anyone, so that it went to the hotels, so that it came here and everything else ” , was heard in the conversation revealed by the aforementioned medium. with Infobae

