Naples, Garcia: ‘You can always improve. Osimhen is a dragger’

“There is always room for improvement.” Rudy Garcia he doesn’t hide and a few days before the official start of the season he is ready to lead Napoli as reigning Italian champion. “I talked about a slightly more chameleon-like team,” he told Dazn -. When you get into a winning environment, the thing you expect is that every time you try to improve something, they’ll say, “But it worked last year.” But if you want it to work again this year we have to take a further step and bring something new. In my opinion for a group it is always interesting to have new thingsbecause otherwise you get a little bored”.

“Osimhen is a driving force, I had no doubts about Di Lorenzo as captain”

The French coach then focused on some singles, starting with Victor Osimhen: “He’s a crazy driver – he explained -, he wants to win and he drives the team. A bit like Cristiano Ronaldo: when he wins he’s very happy, he calls the team, he wants to take a souvenir photo. He is one of the best in the world as a centre-forward. It’s nice to see that a player who could only play the offensive phase defends like crazy, presses, comes back, helps the team. One of the qualities of this group is this. They don’t just play a quality offensive game, they work. Without this attitude you cannot win. Fourthon the other hand, when he dribbles it’s nice to see, but can still improve a lot“. Honey words also for the captain, Giovanni Di Lorenzo: “He’s a man of great quality because he thinks of others, that’s why he’s already a captain. Then he is a leader because he motivates the team, he is an example. And then he is a good player. Normally when I arrive at a club I give myself the retirement period, three weeks out of six, to say who will be the captain of my team because I want to choose him. I need time to have individual interviews with everyone, see them on the pitch and also outside with the group. Instead here I had no doubts that my captain would be Giovanni Di Lorenzo, because it could only be him. There are other leaders who could have been chosen, but I believe in positive waves: if an environment is good for players, why change it?”.

“The basis is to play in the Champions League every year, you need a strong squad for the two competitions”

“Napoli must play in the Champions League next year, this is the basis – added Rudi Garcia -. When you play the Europa League you can concentrate 100% on the league because the group usually tops it and when the round of 16 arrives the quarter-finals are starting to get serious, while when you play the Champions League it’s almost the other way around: the players are almost fixated on the cup and you have to remind them that their bread and butter is the championship. What takes you to the Champions League the following year is the championship. So we have to be good at playing the two competitions, for this we need a strong squad.”

