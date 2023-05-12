The class on a field trip, disabled companions not – Tuscany

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 12 – May is the time for school trips. Doesn’t the school have any? And so the kids organize themselves, taking advantage of the fact that for a few days the titular teacher is missing and there will be a substitute teacher. It’s a pity that Giulia (invented name), nice, sweet, empathetic, suffering from a rare disease, went to school yesterday and today and found the classroom deserted. Actually, no, there were three of them: the substitute teacher (who didn’t imagine her absence in class block), a classmate (also frail) and her. The classmates agreed, on the class chat, where Giulia was never inserted, despite the request of the support teacher, without thinking about the two of them in the slightest. “Inclusion is nice, isn’t it? Especially when it abounds in the mouths of those who could make a difference and then, systematically, does nothing. I don’t know if I’m more sorry or angry. Giulia consoled me: Don’t worry mom, I didn’t feel like it anyway …”, says the adoptive mother, who has had it with her since she was 2 years old.



The episode took place in the province of Florence where the girl has been attending a hotel management institute for two years. As soon as she understood what had happened, the mother turned on the PC and wrote a certified email to the head teacher, the class council, the parents’ and pupils’ representatives.



“Giulia is a girl who oozes life from every pore – says the woman, who is a primary school teacher – she is autonomous, with an incredible awareness of her fragility. She has undergone over 35 surgeries in her life but suffers from isolation: in her school career has never been invited to a birthday party and if she proposes to some peers to go out there is always an excuse to say ‘no'”. Giulia’s adoptive parents have numerous biological and adopted children and are already grandparents. (HANDLE).

