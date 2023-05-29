Spain, Sanchez calls early elections on July 23 after the administrative blow

World Center-left beaten in Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia and Seville

Spanish premier Pedro Sanchez has dissolved parliament and called early elections on July 23 after yesterday’s administrative defeat.

Night of victories in various regions of Spain for right-wing formations: in at least 3 of the 12 autonomous communities in which local elections were voted on Sunday, the Popular Party (PP) in fact obtained the numbers to oust the center-left from the government , in case of agreement with the ultraconservatives of Vox. According to the official ballots, now in an advanced stage everywhere, this scenario is highly probable in the Valencian Community, in Aragon and in the Balearic Islands, all territories with outgoing socialist governors.

The same prospect is looming in Extremadura, where, however, the socialists remain the leading party and the ballots are not over yet. The Populars also beat the center-left in La Rioja, a region in which they will be able to govern with an absolute majority, and could also administer Cantabria with the help of Vox, hitherto managed by a local party. The PP then triumphed in the Community of Madrid, where the outgoing governor Isabel Díaz Ayuso surpassed the absolute majority and is launching towards a third term without the need for support from other formations, as happened in the previous two. The Conservative Party also retains control of Murcia, a traditional fiefdom.

For its part, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s Socialist Party (PSOE) will maintain control of the regional government in Asturias and could succeed in doing so, in the event of certain post-election combinations, in the Canary Islands and Navarre. In Castile La Mancha, the result will remain in the balance until the end of the ballot: with 96.62% of the votes counted, the PSOE would have the numbers to govern, but with only a handful of votes ahead.

