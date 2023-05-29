Home » Isa Barzizza, Totò’s muse – Sardinia has died
The 93-year-old actress had lived in Sardinia for over 40 years

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 29 – Actress Isa Barzizza, muse of Totò, who had lived in Sardinia for over 40 years, died on Sunday May 28 at the age of 93. This was announced on Facebook by Don Paolo Pala, parish priest of Palau.

“I inform you that our acquired compatriot, honorary citizen of Palau, has passed away. Our most affectionate condolences go out to our daughter Carlotta, son-in-law Gigi, grandchildren Martino and Nicola. Isa was the star of entertainment and cinema, graceful shoulder of the great Totò, daughter of the musician Pippo Barzizza”, wrote the priest, who will celebrate the funeral today at 5 pm in the church of the Redeemer. (HANDLE).

