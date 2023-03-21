news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 21 – “The 2024 European Championships in Germany will be an important benchmark for the candidates for ’28 and ’32.



Like Uefa I’m not a fan, but under the shirt there’s an Italian heart. I wish Italy the best of luck”. This was stated by Michele Uva, director of UEFA’s “Football & Social Responsibility” and author, together with Maria Luisa Colledani, of “Soldi vs idee – How football changes off the pitch” , commenting on the blue candidacy for the 2032 European Championships which must be presented by April 12. (ANSA).

