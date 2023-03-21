Home Sports Football: Grapes, good luck Italy for the Euro2032 – Football candidacy
Sports

Football: Grapes, good luck Italy for the Euro2032 – Football candidacy

by admin
Football: Grapes, good luck Italy for the Euro2032 – Football candidacy
news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 21 – “The 2024 European Championships in Germany will be an important benchmark for the candidates for ’28 and ’32.

Like Uefa I’m not a fan, but under the shirt there’s an Italian heart. I wish Italy the best of luck”. This was stated by Michele Uva, director of UEFA’s “Football & Social Responsibility” and author, together with Maria Luisa Colledani, of “Soldi vs idee – How football changes off the pitch” , commenting on the blue candidacy for the 2032 European Championships which must be presented by April 12. (ANSA).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy