Criticism of “What I thought was love” by Julia Amor

Julia Love delights us again with the music that he presents to us in what is his first album, “What I Thought Was Love”where he continues to explore vulnerability and love stories lived from fear, just as he did in the previous EP “There Will Be No Home” of 2021. On this occasion, the singer-songwriter presents us with a daily atmosphere in which little by little she is detached from the hobbies and evils of romantic love to make way for the purest and most naive form of love. She gives us ten songs that play with the contrasts of synthesizers and danceable melodies, with introspective and mostly sad lyrics, moving between synth pop and dream pop.

The album opens with "Sombra a tu lado, a pop song with electronic overtones that begins with an energetic introduction of synthesizers and drums and that evokes reflection and a certain nostalgia, reminding us of certain pop ballads from the seventies and eighties. The lyrics talk about being next to someone and feeling invisible, like we're just a shadow. Julia's voice is soft and emotional, but when that touch of strength and determination is required, the artist does not disappoint. In "A tu vera" she speeds up the bpm's to tell us about the desire to be close to someone to share moments to remember. From "Heridas" the soft and emotional melody stands out, with Julia singing about the difficulty that the wounds of broken relationships heal, although leaving us with a hopeful message at the end. Life goes on and you have to move on.

Although it continues to be vulnerable and opening up, with an intimate and emotional style, “Tragedias” marks a turning point with a very different rhythm than the one heard so far, which gives the song a sense of urgency that suits it really well. , and some keyboards with which a melancholic and mysterious atmosphere is created. Softer and more romantic is “Poema de amor”, a minimalist and delicate half-time production that allows the voice to stand out and we pay more attention to what Julia is whispering to us about love, heartbreak, passion and disenchantment (with that “you’re not going back” that is repeated throughout the song). After these minutes of darkness in which she emphasizes negative thoughts, in “Another Planet” she sings to us about the idealization of love, without abandoning that melancholic spirit that permeates the entire album. Julia’s warm and soulful voice conveys very well the sense of vulnerability and honesty that all these songs require. In this way, we can see ourselves reflected both in the most delicate moments, in the saddest and most melancholic, but also in those in which she sings about the importance of accepting oneself and loving oneself despite our imperfections and weaknesses.