Title: Spanish Government Approves Creation of 22 New Medical School Seats at University of Granada

Subtitle: Increase in Health Professionals’ Number to Address Growing Demand

Date: August 2, 2023

The Government of Spain has given the green light for the creation of 22 additional places at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Granada (UGR), according to a Royal Decree approved on July 25. This decision, which had been announced earlier this year, is a crucial move in response to the pressing need for more healthcare professionals in the country. These new vacancies were already included in the degree program’s offering, which became available after the Selectividad exams in June. Consequently, the PTS Faculty will witness an increase from 253 to 275 places, with classes set to commence on September 11.

Notably, a total of 706 new seats have been created for the medical profession across Spain. To support this expansion, the acting government has allocated €52 million for the initiative. Andalusia, specifically, will benefit from 155 of these positions, along with over €11 million earmarked for the region. Within Andalusia, Seville takes the lead with 64 new seats, followed by the University of Malaga (25), Cádiz (15), Córdoba (11), Almería (9), and Jaén (9). A significant portion of the allocated budget, €11 million, will be directed towards Andalusia. The University of Granada is set to receive an investment of €1.75 million, as stated in the official document published in the BOE.

Speaking on the matter, Isabel Rodríguez, the acting government spokesperson, emphasized that this measure aims to address the shortage of healthcare professionals and rectify the deficit of certain specialties. Rodriguez explained that the financial aid is intended to strengthen public universities, particularly in response to the growing number of graduates from private institutions. She emphasized that this decision was taken in close consultation with the regional authorities, who hold jurisdiction in this field. It is worth noting that the deficit arose due to a decline in public Medical Intern Resident (MIR) program offerings between 2011 and 2018.

The increase in medical school seats at UGR comes at a time when the institution’s Medicine program maintains a cut-off grade above 13, making it one of the most sought-after degrees. The third award, for instance, had a cut-off mark of 13,290, surpassed only by the double degree in Mathematics and Physics, which required a minimum grade of 13,750.

As indicated in the Royal Decree, the subsidies awarded for the period 2023-2025 amount to €52 million, with the UGR set to receive €1.75 million. These funds are intended to cover current expenses resulting from the increased number of places, as well as investments to enhance teaching quality. The allocation includes a linear investment of €120,000, an investment per additional place of €39,655 according to the verification report, and an investment of €59,500.11 for each seat exceeding the specified limit. For the UGR, the institution will receive the linear amount of €120,000, €330,000 for financing current expenses driven by the increased number of seats, and €1.3 million for investment per additional place beyond the stipulated limit in the verification report.

The approval of these additional seats at the Faculty of Medicine in University of Granada reflects the Spanish Government’s commitment to meeting the country’s growing healthcare demands. With the provision of increased opportunities for aspiring medical professionals, the government aims to bridge the gap in the healthcare workforce and ensure a brighter future for Spain’s healthcare system.

