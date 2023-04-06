Federal Guild of Hearing Aid Acousticians KdöR

Lübeck/Mainz (ots)

Specialists in the hearing health industry from Costa Rica, Tunisia, Bulgaria and Croatia came to the Academy for Hearing Acoustics (afh) on the Hörakustik Campus in Lübeck from March 27th to 31st, 2023 to receive further professional training in the field of pediatric acoustics according to high German quality standards.

Hearing care professionals who specialize in children who are hard of hearing are called pediatricians. About 23 million children worldwide have a hearing impairment. Statistically, about 1 to 3 out of 1000 newborns are affected by hearing disorders.

“For a child’s development and language learning, it is very important to recognize a hearing impairment early and to compensate for it as best as possible with hearing systems. In Germany there are further training courses such as the Hörakustik campus, in which the necessary specialist knowledge can be acquired in order to provide child-friendly care Unfortunately, this is not the case everywhere in the world. As a partner of the WHO, we are therefore committed to the international exchange of knowledge,” explains Eberhard Schmidt, President of the Federal Guild of Hearing Aid Acousticians (BIHA).

In order to precisely determine the degree of hearing loss in children and to be able to individually adjust a hearing system, specialist knowledge of playful tests and special measurement methods is required. This special knowledge is particularly important for infants and small children, as they are not yet able to say and assess how well they hear.

In the English-language seminar week at the Hörakustik campus in Lübeck, specialist knowledge of hearing system fittings for children was conveyed. The modern equipment in the world‘s largest training facility for the hearing aid acoustician trade enabled the international participants to apply new knowledge from the theory part in a practical training session, first on high-tech simulators and later on child subjects. They were instructed and accompanied by the experienced afh team of lecturers.

Advanced training events in English for an international group of participants have been taking place at the Hörakustik campus for 14 years. The high quality of the afh training courses is the reason why they are in international demand and are an integral part of the worldwide training and further education program of the Swiss International Hearing Academy (SIHA) of the Sonova Group.

Background to the hearing aid acoustics campus

The Hörakustik campus is the central education, training and further education center for hearing acoustics in Germany. As part of an internationally unique learning location cooperation between the Federal State Vocational School for Hearing Acousticians (LBS) and the Academy for Hearing Acoustics (afh), the afh and the LBS have been teaching future hearing acousticians from all over Germany in theory and practice on the campus since 1972. The intermediate and journeyman exams as well as master courses and exams also take place on campus. The hearing aid acoustics campus and the dual hearing aid acoustics training are role models worldwide.

Background to the hearing care professional trade

In Germany there are around 5.4 million people with an indicated hearing loss. Hearing impairment is one of the ten most common health problems. With more than 7,200 hearing care professionals and around 18,000 hearing care professionals, the hearing care professional trade already supplies around 3.7 million people in Germany with the latest hearing systems. The Federal Guild of Hearing Care Professionals (biha) KdöR represents the interests of hearing care professionals in Germany.

The quality of care in the field of hearing systems is very good in Germany, as confirmed by the largest survey of insured persons ever conducted by statutory health insurance companies on hearing system supply in Germany. Around 90 percent of the insured were “very satisfied” or “satisfied” with the individual care situation. And this regardless of whether the insured person has chosen an additional cost-free supply or has made a private co-payment.

In addition to the initial care of the customer, the hearing care professional is also responsible for the accompanying fine adjustment with repeated checks and adjustments of the hearing system functions and much more. He advises on hearing protection, tinnitus and everything to do with hearing.

Original content from: Federal Guild of Hearing Aid Acousticians KdöR, transmitted by news aktuell