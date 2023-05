TRIESTE Millionaire day on Tuesday in the Municipality, where there was the first sorting of the offers received for two sports projects, the Citadel in Barcola and the multifunctional indoor gym in via Frausin. Both are funded by Pnrr resources.

It was said to be a millionaire because the Barcolana area envisages works costing 4 million euros and the Sangiacomino plant 2.6, in both cases the values ​​indicated include VAT: adding them together, we have a rather significant total of 6…