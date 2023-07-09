Angelika Hutter would have voluntarily invested the Venetian family

Traveling at at least 70 kilometers per hour, at a point where the limit is 50, Angelika Hutter, the 31-year-old German motorist who last Thursday killed three people, including a two-year-old boy, in Santo Stefano di Cadore, mowing them with your own car. This is confirmed by the video acquired by the Carabinieri of Belluno from an auto repair shop which shows a black car speeding by at clearly high speed in a straight stretch a few seconds before the terrible impact. The exercise is that of Silvano Da Rin, who together with the commander of the Carabinieri of the local station was the first to find himself in front of the scene of the investment.

A witness saw her arguing furiously before the accident

As reported by the Ansa agency, the military also collected the words of a witness who saw the woman arguing furiously with a person, getting into the car and leaving again squealing a few moments before the tragic epilogue. One of the hypotheses that is not excluded is that the investment by the family of Favaro Veneto (Venice) may have been deliberate, the result of uncontrolled anger. This thesis is supported by the lack of any sign of braking, the fact that at that point the road was straight and that the military, who also today carried out an inspection for further checks, did not ascertain any skid sign before the point of impact .

Under arrest

Now Angelika Hutter is under arrest on charges of vehicular homicide: she will be transferred to the Venetian prison on the Giudecca. The woman who appears to reside in Deggendorf, Bavaria, will perhaps appear before the judge for the validation hearing on Monday. After the accident, with the help of a translator, she said she was in Italy “to go for a ride” and that she lost control of the car and ended up hitting the small group of tourists walking on the sidewalk. Now the assessments on the last moments before the impact are up to the investigators: a comparison of all the images from the surveillance cameras scattered in the area will be essential for the reconstruction.