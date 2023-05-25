Spots on the face: what are the causes and the expert’s remedies to eliminate them

Spots on the face are widespread at all ages but it is possible to intervene not only to prevent the problem but also to eliminate them.

As well as dark circles and wrinkles, even the much hated ones spots on the face typically appear after a certain age. However, if young girls notice them, it means that something is not going right. And that, above all, there is an external factor that is determining them.

Typical imperfection of the face of women, these spots are quite evident on rather light skins, making anyone who has them despair. Are you curious, however, of know what are the causes of a similar inconvenience and, above all, what are the remedies?

Spots on the face: causes and remedies

The appearance of spots on the face shouldn’t be alarming. In fact, it is not a question of a real pathology, but of a skin blemish that can be related to a bad habit such as unprotected sun exposure, age or excessive melanin production. The spots appear particularly on the cheeks, forehead, lip, nose and chin.

The spots are not always the same, but have different manifestations. In any case, however, it is good to clarify the reason in order to understand how to intervene:

Melasma, they are extended spots of an irregular type that can be distributed everywhere;

they are extended spots of an irregular type that can be distributed everywhere; Lentigo solar typically the spots that arise in areas exposed to the sun without protection;

typically the spots that arise in areas exposed to the sun without protection; Lentigo senile, they are the spots of the third age, they are not reversible but they can be lightened and reduced.

The primary causes of these spots, in addition to the sun’s rays, are hormonal changes (therefore they appear in pregnancy, menopause and advanced age), stress, health problems related to the liver, pharmacological treatments in progress and inflammation. Although they are not dangerous, it is important to request a dermatological visit when they are widespread and especially when they appear without an apparent indication.

What is appropriate to do for prevent them: always use a sunscreen suitable for your skin type even in winter and on the whole body, not just the face, every “exposed” area such as legs and arms must be treated, use cosmetics for hydration and cleansing that help cell turnover. If dark spots appear on the face treatment it is through specific products that are on the market and are really lightening or with the laser, in a specialized center. Better to pay attention to masks, scrubs or peels which can only make the situation worse by making the spots much more visible.

There are also natural remedies that can help gradually lighten the skin, in old age the margin of success is limited, therefore these will appear less evident but cannot be removed completely, for young women or in any case in adulthood there is an excellent margin of success, up to the total elimination of the problem .