Spring healthy meal recipe

Nothing says “spring” quite like this asparagus salad dish. The salad is made with delicious eggs, asparagus and a creamy dressing, making it light and refreshing. It’s a quick and easy salad that takes minutes to prepare and is great for any event. You can serve the egg salad with asparagus as a side or as a main course at a dinner at home or at a cookout. Your family will be amazed by all the fresh flavors incorporated into their dish.

Recipe for egg salad with asparagus

The asparagus season is finally here. In the next two months we will take a break from vegetables and replace them with asparagus. Put it on the grill, use it as a base for a salad, prepare a delicious asparagus lasagne or surprise your family with an excellent asparagus risotto.

Ingredients

Ingredients for the salad:

3 large eggs

2 bunches of thick asparagus spears, bottom ends cut off

1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives, for garnish

For the dressing:

125 g Mayonnaise

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons of water

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

1 pinch of salt

freshly ground black pepper

Prepare egg salad with asparagus

Place the eggs in a small saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring the water to a boil over high heat. Remove the pot from the heat, cover with the lid and leave undisturbed for a total of 14 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, place the eggs in a bowl of cold water to cool. Set the peeled and chopped eggs aside. In a large, flat-bottomed saucepan, bring 1.5L of water and 4 tablespoons of salt to a boil. Add the asparagus and cook for another 3 to 4 minutes until crisp and soft. While the asparagus is cooking, in a large bowl, prepare an ice bath by combining water and ice. Place the cooked asparagus in the ice bath immediately after removing them from the heat. This stops the cooking process and preserves the bright green color of the asparagus. When it has reached the desired temperature, remove the asparagus from the ice bath and drain on a clean dish towel. Before serving, mix all of the sauce ingredients together in a shallow bowl. Place the asparagus spears on individual plates and spread the dressing generously over the spears. The chopped eggs and chives are the final layer of the salad.

