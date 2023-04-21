175th anniversary – Swiss Post gets a new logo – News

- For its 175th anniversary, Swiss Post is renewing its image.
- According to Post, the logo will become the connecting element of the language regions.
The previous logo differed depending on the language region. These are now making way for a uniform «P». Currently 15 logo variants become one. This should also lead to financial savings.
Swiss Post is making the change gradually. First, the new logo should appear on the digital channels. That’s how it is today on the Post’s website to see.
The Swiss Post logo has changed over time
Later, the vehicles and post office building also get the new logo. The postbuses are also equipped with it, sometimes also with the post horn. According to Swiss Post, a new logo will also be examined for Postfinance by the end of this year.
SRF 4 News, April 20, 2023, 11 a.m.; sda/hedj; schm
Well informed at all times!
Receive all news highlights directly via browser push and always stay up to date.
Close
Well informed at all times!
Receive all news highlights directly via browser push and always stay up to date. More
Push notifications are brief notifications on your screen with the most important news – regardless of whether srf.ch is currently open or not. Click on one of the links to go to the corresponding article. You can opt out of these communications at any time. Fewer
push notifications
You have already hidden this notice about the activation of browser push notifications several times. Do you want to permanently hide this notice or be reminded of it again in a few weeks?
Most Read Articles
Scroll left
Scroll right
Social Login
For the registration we need additional information about you.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
{* firstName *}
{* lastName *}
{* emailAddress *}
{* displayName *}
{* mobile *}
{* addressCity *}
{* /socialRegistrationForm *}