Home » 175th anniversary – Swiss Post gets a new logo – News
Business

175th anniversary – Swiss Post gets a new logo – News

by admin
175th anniversary – Swiss Post gets a new logo – News
175th anniversary – Swiss Post gets a new logo – <a data-ail="912564" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/news/" >News</a> – SRFnews/wirtschaft/175-jahr-jubilaeum-die-post-bekommt-ein-neues-logo”/>news“/>news/wirtschaft/175-jahr-jubilaeum-die-post-bekommt-ein-neues-logo”/>news/wirtschaft/175-jahr-jubilaeum-die-post-bekommt-ein-neues-logo”/>News“/>news“/>News“/>news/wirtschaft/175-jahr-jubilaeum-die-post-bekommt-ein-neues-logo?nav_source=smart_app_banner, affiliate-data=pt=232283&ct=SmartBanner”/>


Skip to content


  1. News

  2. Business

  3. Current article
news/wirtschaft/175-jahr-jubilaeum-die-post-bekommt-ein-neues-logo”/>News“/>
Contents

  • For its 175th anniversary, Swiss Post is renewing its image.
  • According to Post, the logo will become the connecting element of the language regions.

The previous logo differed depending on the language region. These are now making way for a uniform «P». Currently 15 logo variants become one. This should also lead to financial savings.

Swiss Post is making the change gradually. First, the new logo should appear on the digital channels. That’s how it is today on the Post’s website to see.

The Swiss Post logo has changed over time

Later, the vehicles and post office building also get the new logo. The postbuses are also equipped with it, sometimes also with the post horn. According to Swiss Post, a new logo will also be examined for Postfinance by the end of this year.


SRF 4 News, April 20, 2023, 11 a.m.;

  1. News

  2. Business

  3. Current article

Well informed at all times!

Receive all news highlights directly via browser push and always stay up to date.

Close


Well informed at all times!

Receive all news highlights directly via browser push and always stay up to date. More

Push notifications are brief notifications on your screen with the most important news – regardless of whether srf.ch is currently open or not. Click on one of the links to go to the corresponding article. You can opt out of these communications at any time. Fewer

You have already hidden this notice about the activation of browser push notifications several times. Do you want to permanently hide this notice or be reminded of it again in a few weeks?

news/mostread/198/web/12″>

Most Read Articles

Scroll left


Scroll right





See also  Hong Kong stocks have long known | Sinopec's net profit attributable to its parent in the first half of the year is 39.153 billion yuan

You may also like

Elon Musk: Twitter is removing free verification ticks

There is unease in the rooms of the...

U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow...

How startups want to clean up the universe

La Russa, new controversy: “There is no anti-fascism...

From Dot-Coms to ECB-Fed squeezes, how to save...

Economic development achieved a good start in the...

“Yes, the flight was a success.”

Declining debt/GDP ratio in Italy (144%). Third largest...

Analyst warns: stock market is facing a bubble...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy