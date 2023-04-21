175th anniversary – Swiss Post gets a new logo – News

For its 175th anniversary, Swiss Post is renewing its image.

According to Post, the logo will become the connecting element of the language regions.

The previous logo differed depending on the language region. These are now making way for a uniform «P». Currently 15 logo variants become one. This should also lead to financial savings.

Swiss Post is making the change gradually. First, the new logo should appear on the digital channels. That’s how it is today on the Post’s website to see.

The Swiss Post logo has changed over time

1 / 8

Legend: 2023

This is what the new logo looks like: a Swiss cross with a black “P” on the trademarked Post yellow.

Swiss Post

2 / 8

Legend: 1998

The new logo thus replaces the different logos of the previous version, which differ depending on the language.

Swiss Post

3 / 8

Legend: 1994

In the 1990s, the logo still had the small addition “PTT”.

Swiss Post

4 / 8

Legend: 1982

Until 1998, the «post, telephone and telegraph companies» were still a state authority. After deregulation, this split into Swiss Post and Swisscom.

Swiss Post

5 / 8

Legend: 1941

For more than 40 years, the Swiss coat of arms with the yellow lettering was pilloried at the post offices in Switzerland.

Swiss Post

6 / 8

Legend: 1932

The logo previously existed without lettering, but with the legendary post horn.

Swiss Post

7 / 8

Legend: 1930

In the early 1930s, the Post logo was still in black and white.

Swiss Post

8 / 8

Legend: 1849

After the founding of the state in 1848, a central postal administration was created. The first Swiss Post logo was very ostentatious compared to today.

Swiss Post



Later, the vehicles and post office building also get the new logo. The postbuses are also equipped with it, sometimes also with the post horn. According to Swiss Post, a new logo will also be examined for Postfinance by the end of this year.



