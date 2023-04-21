Causes of bad breath | Magazine

Foods you should never eat before an important meeting.

The causes of bad breath can be numerous, and fresh breath is also affected by how you eat. If toothpaste and chewing gum don’t help, it’s time to think about the foods you consume.

White and onion

They contain sulfur compounds, which are strongly released during chewing. There are many more of these substances in raw garlic than in thermally processed ones. Also, this vegetable contains phytoncides – volatile and fragrant substances with a strong odor that have bactericidal properties – which is why it is so popular in traditional medicine.

Milk products

Dairy products such as cheese and milk can cause bad breath if consumed in excessive amounts. Milk sugars can lead to a transformation of the intestinal microflora, which then releases gases that have a sour, specific smell.

Establish

It contains specific volatile substances, which are felt most during consumption. Bad breath can be particularly unpleasant if coffee combines with tobacco.

Products containing sugar

It leads to the multiplication of microflora, which is not only capable of damaging tooth enamel, but also releases volatile substances with an unpleasant smell.

Fish and some seafood

In general, many people do not like the smell of fish. However, in this case, everything depends on the type of fish and the way it is processed – fermented (salted, pickled) fish can have such an unpleasant smell that you will not only have to rinse your mouth, but also wash yourself and air out your home after lunch. People who use fish oil supplements should be aware that they also cause bad breath.

