Draw between FCA and VfB: Stuttgart collects another point in Augsburg

Status: 04/21/2023 10:24 p.m

VfB Stuttgart got another point in the relegation battle at FC Augsburg. Augsburg missed the victory after their own leadership.

VfB remained undefeated with the 1-1 (1-0) on Friday evening (April 21, 2023) in the third league game under the new coach Sebastian Hoeneß and consolidated 16th place with 25 points. At the weekend, however, the competition is still in action, the 17th in the table. Schalke (24 points) plays against Freiburg, bottom Hertha (22 points) meets Bremen.

Augsburg missed the victory despite their own lead and missed the opportunity to come significantly closer to the rescue. With 30 points and five games left this season, they are currently only five points ahead of 16th place. Augsburg will face Eintracht Frankfurt next matchday (Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 3:30 p.m.). At the same time, Stuttgart is playing Mönchengladbach at home.

Remaining program relegation battle
Gameday Bochum Stuttgart Schalke Hertha BSC

29

Wolfsburg (H)

Freiburg (A)

Bremen (H)

30

Dortmund (H)

Gladbach (H)

Bremen (H)

Bavaria (A)

31

Gladbach (A)

Hertha (A)

Mainz (A)

Stuttgart (H)

32

Augsburg (H)

Leverkusen (H)

Bavaria (A)

Cologne (A)

33

Hertha (A)

Mainz (A)

Frankfurt (H)

Bochum (H)

34

Leverkusen (H)

Hoffenheim (H)

Leipzig (A)

Wolfsburg (A)

Stuttgart comes late to equalize

At first VfB couldn’t keep up the momentum from the victory in Bochum, the cup success in Nuremberg and the acclaimed 3:3 against Dortmund – Augsburg quickly took the lead. Arne Maier crossed from the right, Stuttgart goalkeeper Fabian Bredlow misjudged, Dion Beljo scored in the six-yard box with a diving header (8th).

Stuttgart initially found no answer before the break and initially remained weak in the second half. Only after an hour and a few changes did VfB get into the game better and eventually equalize: Tiago Tomas passed a free kick from the right to Wataru Endo, who hit FCA goalkeeper Tomas Koubek in the follow-up.

