Spring kitchen at Pentecost from DAS! Cooking Studio | > – Guide

Broadcast date: 05/29/2023 18:45

At Pentecost presenter Bettina Tietjen and NDR television chef Rainer Sass serve a delicious spring cuisine with savory pastries, fresh fish and sweet fruits. The menu starts with Mexican street food appetizers: tacos with asparagus and rocket salad. The thin flat cakes are rolled out, baked in the oven until crisp and then filled. Another starter is crispy slices of bread with a cream of green asparagus and peas.

For the main course, the German kitchen and country inn classic Forelle blau is served. The fish cooked in vinegar stock is particularly lean and the gentle preparation emphasizes the fine aroma of the freshwater fish. Served with roast potatoes and lettuce. The sweet conclusion is homemade strawberry ice cream. For this, pureed strawberries processed into syrup with a freshly whipped vanilla cream are put into an ice cream machine.