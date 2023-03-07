Jailbird a bright white dot inside the clock at 10, above the mirror. But the video cameras were also in the locker, in a bag, as well as behind the locker room clock, which was constantly changed and monitored. Let’s add an unusual coming and going in the locker room that is only now beginning to be explained. Perhaps an ancient fixation, perhaps rather something even more illegal: for this reason, hundreds, at least two hundred customers of a gym filmed naked without their knowledge, are going to the headquarters of the Police Headquarters in Roma to find out what was in the seized videos and leave photos that can allow investigators to make comparisons.

New disturbing details emerge at theAppiuswhere the holder of a lecturethe “King of Rome Sporting club”, is being investigated for filming customers through hidden cameras in the dressing room. The customers gradually became aware of what happened. Word of mouth was rapid and explosive. Now many are putting their memories back in order: «There was something strange – the former members recall – towards the beginning of November 2022 we began to realize. Mario (who called himself Claudio) in addition to the fact that he constantly used allusive and vulgar jargon, he constantly entered the locker room without knocking, either to bring toilet paper, or to fix a window that wasn’t broken…”.

She often asked her customers: «Wait a moment, don’t let anyone in, I have to fix something». Before the clock, it was the locker that caught the attention of the victims. “He was always fiddling in there, the padlock loop was loose, it was closed and empty. Then we discovered that there was a hole, some glue and that inside it for a long time there had been another camera attached to the door». Suspicions mounted, self-investigations as well but led nowhere, like a cat-and-mouse hunt. “We didn’t know where to go to look, above the cabinets, behind the mirror, the windows…”. Perhaps seeing the scenes in which the suspicious women rummaged in the locker room, the man did not retrace his steps, he only raised the bar.

«We looked around, what had changed compared to the old historic dear management? Just the watch. He used two bought on Amazon, alternating them, let’s imagine to download the videos on the PC. When we began to suspect, a watch bought from the nearby Chinese appeared». That was “clean” but by now the members were not calm, some had already stopped undressing and taking a shower.

THE TURNING POINT

But something still didn’t add up. it was a partnership between women that brought out the horror. Feeling in danger, the owner changed his watch to the afternoon, when there is more activity, more courses, more customers. It was the end of January when the agents of the IV section of the flying squad raided the gymnasium with a blitz. They took away the watch, the black and yellow bag containing a video camera, tablets and mobile phones. They went away with him, carried out other searches in the house not far away.

Apparently the man has so far not provided useful elements for the investigation other than saying “I did a shit…”. The seized video material is huge and suggests that the owner may have sold it, difficult to trace the sites, given that the images are undated. For this reason, the victims, even the instructors, are asked in these hours to provide photos and highlight if they have particular tattoos that can help investigators recognize them in the videos. The gymnasium was also frequented by many minors, it would be important that they presented themselves accompanied by their parents, to testify. “We want you to pay for what he did to us, and for who knows how long. He had taken over the gym just over a year ago, the former owners were a completely different story ».

