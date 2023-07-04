Stability and indispensable competence for the GKV service landscape / spectrumK with very good business results in 2022

Berlin – The 2022 financial year was again successful for spectrumK. spectrumK also proved to be a reliable partner for statutory health insurance companies during the ongoing economic downturn. With a convincing offer, spectrumK ensured stability in challenging times as well as unbeatable customer benefits. spectrumK thus makes a significant contribution to the security of supply, from which health insurers and the insured benefit. spectrumK was able to further improve the business result that the management presented at the shareholders’ meeting in 2022. On this good and stable basis, spectrumK will continue to play a decisive role in shaping the change in the provision of insured persons.

“We can look back on a good year 2022. This applies to the spectrumK Group as a whole, but also to the development in the respective business areas. This is exemplified in the area of ​​pharmaceuticals. Once again, we were able to achieve more savings for our customers through the discount agreements, which in turn help to curb cost increases and use funds in other areas to improve care,” summarizes Dr. Jochen Walker, Managing Director of spectrumK, summarizes the past financial year. The company has also worked successfully in billing, care and aid contracts, Walker continues. The subsidiaries InGef and SIDA Service were also able to continue the good development of the past few years. The Robert Koch Institute was one of the partners in several research projects in which the InGef was involved. This underscores the reputation of the InGef. In turn, SIDA Service was able to convince other health insurance companies of its competence and expand the customer base.

With a view to 2023, one important topic on the agenda is to support statutory health insurance companies in switching to electronic prescriptions: “With our services, we ensure our customer health insurance funds a smooth transition to e-prescriptions in billing verification. With our daewy platform, we are already processing electronic prescriptions and the number is increasing every day,” Walker describes the current status.

An important building block in order to be optimally positioned for current and upcoming tasks is the work and cultural change in the company initiated by spectrumK. The focus is on the employees and topics such as more flexibility, work-life balance and individual development. In this way, spectrumK is meeting the changing demands placed on employers in times of a shortage of skilled workers and demographic shifts. Thanks to the solutions that spectrumK has developed, spectrumK is excellently equipped for these tasks and the competition.

Another essential point of this year’s shareholders’ meeting was the confirmation of the supervisory board, which will continue its work in the existing composition. The published Annual Report 2022 is available for download under the following link:

More information about spectrumK can be found at www.spectrumk.de.

About spectrumK GmbH

spectrumK GmbH is an innovative partner of the statutory health and nursing care insurance companies. As a specialist with a high level of expertise, spectrumK designs health with the aim of improving the care of insured persons in the long term.

