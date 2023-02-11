Selection of permanent statutory staff within the framework of article 2 of law 20/2021 of December 28, on urgent measures for the reduction of temporary employment in public employment, for which an extraordinary competition is called to cover 25 fixed statutory staff positions in the category of Faculty/facultative specialist in paediatrics and childcare in the primary care team area, dependent on the Balearic Islands Health Service, corresponding to the public employment offer approved by Agreements of the Governing Council of May 23, 2022.

