On the morning of February 9th, Qibin District, Hebi City organized the 2022 Annual Party Committee (Party Group) Secretary’s Grass-roots Party Building Debriefing Evaluation and Assessment Conference, in-depth study and implementation of the spirit of the Provincial Party Committee and Municipal Committee’s Grassroots Grass-roots Party Construction Debriefing Evaluation and Assessment Conference, and reviewed and inspected the past year. The implementation of the main responsibility of the grassroots party building in the district, and arrange the next step of work. Yan Hao, deputy secretary of the district committee and head of the district, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. Zhang Zhiqiang, Chief of the Second Section of the Organization Department of the Municipal Party Committee, made a comment. Relevant district leaders and comrades in charge of relevant units directly under the district participated.

At the meeting, the secretaries of the party (work) committees of each township (street) and the secretaries of the work committees of the organs directly under the district committees gave their work reports. Yan Hao commented one by one, pointed out the lack of problems, and put forward work requirements. The participants conducted an on-site evaluation of the reporting staff’s grasp of grassroots party building work and the implementation of the responsibility system for ideological work.

Yan Hao pointed out that in 2022, party organizations at all levels and the majority of party members and cadres in the region will adhere to the guidance of studying, publicizing and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, carry out the “capability and style building year” with high quality, and implement the “Double Ten” strategy of party building in an innovative way. Deeply promote the “Global Building Strong·Hongying Qibin” organizational power improvement action, so that the vanguard role will be more prominent, the coverage of party building will be more comprehensive, the brand effect will be more prominent, and the guarantee capacity will be more solid. New progress has been made in various grassroots party building work in the region , Achieved a new breakthrough and stepped onto a new level.

Just do a good job in the next step. The meeting emphasized that first, we must focus on “one main line” and “cast the soul” in political construction. Party committees (party groups) at all levels in the region must always insist on putting political construction in the first place, and regard studying, propagating and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China as the primary political task at present and in the future, carry out centralized rotation training, expand learning paths, deepen chemistry Use combination to effectively transform the party’s innovation theory into a powerful force to guide practice. Second, we must focus on the “three teams” and “gather strength” in talent training. It is necessary to do a good job of leading the “head geese” and create a group of “star party secretaries” and “star first secretaries” who are well-known in the city and even in the province, can demonstrate, and are well-known. It is necessary to focus on team building, continuously expand the team of party members, and guide more outstanding talents to contribute their talents at the grassroots level. It is necessary to build a strong battle fortress, and guide the party members and the masses to play a leading role in front-line work such as the establishment of “five-star” branches, rural revitalization, and grassroots governance. The third is to focus on the “four areas” and “shape” on the basis of the grassroots. It is necessary to promote rural revitalization through rural party building, promote urban governance through urban party building, promote high-quality development through “two new” party building, and promote work implementation through party building in government agencies. The foundation of governance, transforming the party’s political and organizational advantages into development momentum and governance effectiveness. The fourth is to focus on the “four improvements” and “empower” the security level. It is necessary to continuously improve the system guarantee level, the fund guarantee level, the service guarantee level and the incentive guarantee level, and ensure that the grassroots foundation is in place to ensure that the party’s grassroots organizations are stronger and the party’s ruling foundation is more stable. Fifth, we must make efforts to “five-star creation” and “concentrate” on the implementation. It is necessary to comprehensively consolidate responsibilities, adhere to problem orientation, boldly innovate and cultivate models, and inject vitality into project-based construction. Taking the establishment of “five-star” branches as the starting point, we will deeply cultivate the “responsibility field” of grassroots party building, and promote the high-quality development of party building work. (Picture authorized by Ding Xiaofang)

