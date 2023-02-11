German lawmakers call for the establishment of an international commission of inquiry to investigate the attack on “North Stream”

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-02-11 08:39

CCTV news client reported recently that Seymour Hersh, a well-known American investigative reporter, revealed that the United States ordered the attack on the “North Stream” natural gas pipeline. On the 10th, German Bundestag member Sevim Dadelen called for the establishment of an international investigation committee to thoroughly investigate the attack on the “North Stream” pipeline.

On the 10th, Sevim Daderen stated in a public speech in the Bundestag that attacks on important infrastructure such as the “North Stream” natural gas pipeline are acts of terrorism. Seymour Hersh has been working on digging up the truth of the news since exposing the American massacre in Vietnam’s My Lai village, this time exposing the crimes committed by the United States.

Dadelen also said that U.S. President Biden threatened to destroy the “North Stream” pipeline in February 2022, while US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Newland publicly expressed his joy at the attack on the “North Stream” pipeline. It proves that the United States has close ties with the “North Stream” pipeline.

Sevim Daderun called for an independent commission of inquiry under the auspices of the United Nations.

On the same day, the Alternative for Germany party also called on the federal government to clarify the case in the Bundestag.

It is understood that Germany has begun to investigate the “Beixi” pipeline explosion. Investigators used two research ships to collect water and soil samples and pipeline wreckage, and made a comprehensive record of the incident scene. The German Attorney General said in an interview with the media that there is currently no evidence that Russia was involved in the bombing.