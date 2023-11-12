Home » Stabilization process opposition competition for Facultative/facultative specialist in pediatrics and child care in the primary care team area of ​​the Ib-Salut
Health

Stabilization process opposition competition for Facultative/facultative specialist in pediatrics and child care in the primary care team area of ​​the Ib-Salut

by admin

Selection of fixed statutory personnel within the framework of article 2 of law 20/2021 of December 28, on urgent measures for the reduction of temporary employment in public employment, for which a competitive competition is called to cover 56 fixed statutory staff positions in the category of doctor/facultative specialist in pediatrics and childcare in the primary care team area and 4 of which correspond to the reserve for people with a degree of disability equal to or greater than 33%, without prejudice to the fact that the functional capacity to fulfill the functions derived from the appointment, dependent on the Health Service of the Balearic Islands, corresponding to the public employment offer approved by the Agreements of the Council of Government of May 23, 2022.

See also  The Importance of Self-Care for Healthy Aging: Promoting Well-Being in Older Adults

You may also like

Fabric softener harmful to health, should never be...

Premature births: “I still don’t feel like I’m...

Improving Multidisciplinary Care for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Patients...

Takes a selfie with the lion at the...

Italian doctors are the oldest in Europe –...

How to have a happy relationship

Childhood cancers: all the numbers and treatments

Physical exercise makes fatty liver lose weight (even...

Infertility: Ultrasound makes lame sperm quick

The Importance of Including Blue Fish in a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy