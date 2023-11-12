Stabilization process opposition competition for Facultative/facultative specialist in pediatrics and child care in the primary care team area of ​​the Ib-Salut

Selection of fixed statutory personnel within the framework of article 2 of law 20/2021 of December 28, on urgent measures for the reduction of temporary employment in public employment, for which a competitive competition is called to cover 56 fixed statutory staff positions in the category of doctor/facultative specialist in pediatrics and childcare in the primary care team area and 4 of which correspond to the reserve for people with a degree of disability equal to or greater than 33%, without prejudice to the fact that the functional capacity to fulfill the functions derived from the appointment, dependent on the Health Service of the Balearic Islands, corresponding to the public employment offer approved by the Agreements of the Council of Government of May 23, 2022.

