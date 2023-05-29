Stage 21: Rome replies with a spectacular stage

The riders arrived in the capital for the final show of the pink jersey. It starts from Eur, you arrive in the center of via dei Fori Imperiali, with the Colosseum in the background. In the first part of the stage, the runners will go towards the sea, reaching Ostia in a back and forth that serves to accumulate kilometers and reduce the laps to be done in the city center compared to the last time, in 2018.

Then, of course, the final 13.6-kilometer circuit, to be repeated six times, which will involve the entire city center and widen along the Lungo Tevere, wide and fast roads but also nervous pedaling as can be the city circuits.

Room for a coup given the narrow advantage of the pink jersey over the second in the General? It would be fantasy cycling but, if you want to interpret it as a real race, however lengthened and made easier, the Roman circuit could also be ambush territory.

In any case it will be a show

