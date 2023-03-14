Home Health Stan Wawrinka, Sinner’s opponent in Indian Wells: the focus
The Swiss faces Sinner tonight, like a month ago in Rotterdam. He will be 38 in two weeks, but he just outclassed Rune and against the big…

A little over a year ago he returned to show himself on the pitch, via social media. “It’s been a while…”. In the post of February 4, 2022, just to provoke even more nostalgia, there was a one-handed backhand: beautiful, as always. An heirloom, a gesture that looked like a wonderful antique. But Stan Wawrinka, at almost 38 (he will turn them in two weeks, on March 28) and after two operations on his foot, blew off the dust and gave his tennis that seemed ready to be closed in a display case with a rag : The Man is back, he’s still here with us. He will be Jannik Sinner’s next opponent in Indian Wells, as happened a month ago in Rotterdam.

