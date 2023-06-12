Home » Starfield and Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Fly to Top of Steam Top 10 After Xbox Showcase
Starfield e Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty I’m already on the upper floors of the Steam global top 10, just a few minutes from the opening of pre-orders. The two games were shown during the Xbox Showcase, to the great joy of the fans, who evidently couldn’t wait to buy them.

Without considering free-to-play and hardware, Cyberpunk 2077 is currently second in the standings, while Starfield is third. The only premium game to hold its own is Capcom’s Street Fighter 6, which remains anchored at the top of the best-selling premium games. The only one to stand up to him is Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, which on Steam practically makes its own story.

Also noteworthy was the presence of two other titles presented during the showcase, which immediately reached the top 10: Cities: Skylines 2, the sequel to a game much loved by PC gamers, and Payday 3, another game that can count on a vast community passionate, built on the success of the second chapter.

Naturally, the situation could change in the next few hours, in the meantime it is interesting to see how Starfield and Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty can already be counted among the immediate hits, a sign of great interest from the public.

