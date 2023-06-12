“I told the carabinieri who could have taken it”

As the hours pass, new elements are added to the case of the 5-year-old girl who disappeared in Florence. The small one Cataleya she disappeared on Saturday 10 June, in the afternoon, from the former Astor hotel, occupied by a hundred squatters in via Maragliano. The girl lives there with her mother, a Peruvian woman, and a little brother.









The mother: “I told the carabinieri who may have taken her”

The mother of the child, heard by the carabinieri, gave the name of the person who may have taken her. “It’s impossible for her to get lost by herself, someone grabbed her and took her away. I I said he has carabinieri who can it be”, declared the woman interviewed by the Tg1.

Some people who live in the occupied building said they last saw the little girl playing in an internal courtyard. But the searches of the police forces inside the building lead to the exclusion that the girl could still be in the former Astor.





A phone call from the alleged kidnapper is being investigated

The story of another woman is also added to the story, who told the investigators that she had received one phone call – in Spanish – by a person who said they had the baby.









A report that the investigators are verifying. The searches are also conducted with the use of canine units.

“To those who took my little girl, I say that they shouldn’t blame her. These problems are for adults, not for children,” said little Cata’s mother.

A demonstration in support of Cata’s family









The carabinieri are not ruling out any hypothesis

General Gabriele Vitagliano, provincial commander of the police in Florence, said that at the moment “all hypotheses are open, including kidnapping by adults or removal”.

The girl would have disappeared around 3pm on Saturday 10 June. Her mother returned home from work and did not find her at home. A camera pointing towards via Boccherini, it shows the little girl leaving the building and then returning alone. Hence the hypothesis that someone may have drawn her out of her.





The first appeal launched by the mother of the little girl on Sunday 11 June: “Too many hours have passed and I don’t know anything, please help me find her”.















