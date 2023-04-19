Statins reduce the risk of stroke in patients with atrial fibrillation. « Medicine in the Library

Statin therapy may improve the risk of stroke or transient ischemic attack among patients with atrial fibrillation compared with no use, regardless of concomitant use of anticoagulants.

Long-term statin use – defined as 6 years or longer – was associated with an approximately 43% lower risk of ischemic stroke or systemic embolism; a 44% lower risk of hemorrhagic stroke.

The findings have important clinical implications, particularly given that in patients with atrial fibrillation, ischemic strokes are often fatal or disabling and have a high risk of recurrence.

