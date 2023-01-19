The miscellaneous rheumatic diseases they have different levels of severity and inflammation, so even with regard to nutrition, it is necessary to consider each case on a case-by-case basis with the support of a doctor.

Rheumatic diseases: the role of the Mediterranean diet

In general terms, we report a statement by Roberta Ramonda, vice president of the Italian Foundation for Arthritis Research (FIRA): “The Mediterranean diet has a beneficial effect in rheumatological diseases because it regulates the risk of inflammation from cytokines, contributes to the efficacy of treatments and improves the overall health of patients”.

Diet definitely has a role that is yet to be discovered in the development of rheumatological diseases, why the effect of the foods we introduce it can influence the inflammatory response and also the interaction with the autoimmune system. Most of the immune cells are found in the digestive tract and nutrients can directly influence the microbiota by altering intestinal permeability, exerting a direct effect on the immune cells of the intestine by favoring or not the release of substances that cause inflammation.

Rheumatic diseases: allowed and forbidden foods

In general terms, a recent study revealed the importance of following a healthy diet, of keeping weight under control, but also of the quality of the foods we eat. For example, too many sugars alter the microbiota and exacerbate autoimmunity which is involved in rheumatological diseases. We must therefore pay attention to sweets to avoid the risk of obesity. Even salt must be kept under control, the intake of high levels of sodium can in fact have an inflammatory action, especially if combined with cigarette smoke. Fats also promote inflammation. While vegetable fibers and vitamins protect us.

So let’s remember to give priority anti-inflammatory nutrients such as vitamins, antioxidants, fibers, omega3 and omega 9 fatty acids, components found in fruit, vegetables, fish, extra virgin olive oil, cocoa, chilli pepper, legumes, whole foods, dried fruit, green tea.

Instead we need to limit sodium, refined sugars, foods with a high glycemic index; do not overdo it with fried foods, red meat, cured meats, sausages, fatty cheeses, packaged industrial products and salt.

