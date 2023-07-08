Stay fit for a long time: Trainer reveals three simple tips for a healthy body

What do personal trainers actually do to get – and keep – a well-trained body? Here are a trainer’s best tips that you can implement right away.

Personal trainer Dan Go shared 20 “cheat codes” for a trained body on Twitter.

20 years of experience: Trainer shares his best sports tips

He writes about it himself: He wishes he had known the tips 20 years ago, when he started the sport.

1. Counting backwards tricks the mind

The first tip aims to make the training more effective. Good training requires a training plan that includes the different exercises and the number of sets and repetitions.

But the plan alone is not enough – you also have to stick to it.

This moment may sound familiar to you: You’ve already done ten squats and even though there are 12 on the schedule, you stop. Go has a helpful tip to help you complete the exercise anyway: count backwards!

Counting the reps backwards can remind yourself to complete a certain number of reps. “This gets the mind to stop repeating,” says Go.

2. Focus on the mind-muscle connection

One of the most important “cheat codes” is the “mind-muscle” connection. With each exercise you should think about the muscle you want to train.

In this way you can consciously tense the muscles and hit the right muscle with every movement. This also promotes concentration and has an overall positive effect on the training.

If you find this difficult at the beginning, you can slow down your movements to better concentrate on the muscle. The “mind-muscle” connection also prevents injuries because you train more consciously.

3. Sleep is especially important

A few more hours of sleep also have a positive effect on your health. So you can lie down and don’t have to torture yourself to exercise in the morning.

Go says, “If you want to build muscle, have more energy, and recover faster, focus on your sleep. The better the sleeping habits are, the better you become.”

Good sleep also regulates hunger and prevents you from overeating the next day. According to Go, sleep should be the absolute priority.

