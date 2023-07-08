Creepy details of crimes in Hungary | Info

Kristina Horvat and her sister Aleksandra (19) disappeared in January 2009 under mysterious circumstances. Their disappearance was preceded by frequent quarrels with Jozef, who physically and sexually abused them.

Hungarian police

Although the suspect was arrested in June 2022, he only now revealed where he buried the remains of the missing girl. It is believed that he killed Kristina after she revealed that he was responsible for Alexandra’s death.

The police have been digging up every meter of Jozef’s yard for the past year. Wells were drained, three surrounding yards were dug up, but little Kristina’s body was not found. Only now, after a year spent in custody, Jozef decided to confess his crimes and revealed to the police the exact location where he buried the girl’s body.

Kristina and Alexandra’s brother Attila, mute with pain, says he saw the moment the police came and started searching for Kristina’s remains.

“It was Thursday evening. From my yard, I saw the police coming to the street next to us, exactly to the house where my former stepfather lived. When I ran to Jozef’s yard, they were already digging a lot next to it. They soon found bones, which are believed to belong to my sister“, says Atila, who was 12 years old when his sisters disappeared. He says that Jozef himself was at the scene of the crime.

“They brought him there, handcuffed. He showed the police where to dig“, Atila tells Hungarian Blikk.

“He allegedly claims that Kristina fell ill, that she fell and hit her head, as a result of which she died. Then, he says, he wrapped her in a sheet and buried her in the yard after dark“, says the brother.

According to his words, Jozef claimed that because of the strong smell coming from the cancer, he decided to get rid of the body completely. “He cut the body into pieces and tried to set it on fire. He crushed her skull with something. In the end, he buried the remains there on a public surface, right next to his house. That’s where the bones were found,” says Attila.

The brother of the murdered girls says that as early as 2015, the police suspected that Jozef had something to do with the disappearance of the girls. And that they dug up his yard for the first time, but found nothing.

“By then, he had probably moved the remains to another location. At that time he lived in a house with some relatives, I am surprised that they did not notice anything strange. His brother still lives in that house“, says Atila.

The police believe that Jozef killed Aleksandra in the house after an argument. It is believed that he also lured Kristina into the house and also took her life. As soon as it became known about the disappearance of the girls, a search was launched, but in vain.

“I don’t think DNA will work, because the sample was taken from previous remains. Now they might just compare. Although it is not yet certain that these are the bones of my younger sister, I am almost certain. I’m desperate, all this is very painful… But, at least now we know how things are and I can bury my sisters as befits. They will be together again,” says Atila.

According to unofficial information, a hard drive with videos showing him abusing Aleksandra and Kristina was allegedly found in Jozef’s house during his arrest.

MUP

WORLD/Telegraph

