Almost everyone knows joint pain. “The knee joint is affected most frequently,” says Josef Hochreiter, head of the orthopedic department at the Linz Order Clinic. But hips, shoulders and feet also cause problems for many Upper Austrians.

Osteoarthritis is the most common cause of joint pain. From the age of 65, almost half of women and a third of men are affected. A typical symptom of arthrosis is the so-called morning stiffness and pain during exertion.

osteoarthritis

Strictly speaking, osteoarthritis is a process of aging and wear and tear. The cartilage between the two halves of the joint shrinks and becomes thinner with age. Finally, when bone rubs against bone, severe joint pain is often the result. However, wear and tear can also be counteracted and prevented. Primar Josef Hochreiter names sufficient physical activity, normal weight and avoiding sports that are prone to injury as the three most important factors for “arthrosis prevention”.

Individual advice possible

The “Day of the Joints” is an event organized by the Upper Austrian News, the Ordensklinikum Linz and the Upper Austrian Chamber of Pharmacists. From 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19, in the Promenaden Galerien, renowned experts will provide information on how to prevent problems, what therapy methods are available and how to get fit again after an operation. Individual advice, workshops and test options, such as knee joint analysis, measurement of body composition or hand strength measurement, are offered in a health street.

Admission is free. Registrations are not required.

Day of the joints at the OÖN

Wednesday, April 19, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m

11 clock: Opening of the day, which, in addition to health lectures and talks, also has other program items to offer (lectures, spine checks, health route, blood sugar measurement, etc.)

11:30 a.m.: “When the hip hurts”: Primar Josef Hochreiter, Head of Orthopedics at the Order Clinic Linz, and Senior Physician Florian Sihorsch in the health talk

12.15 p.m .: Hallux: “High heels are not good for the foot”: Senior Physician Dietmar Mattausch, Orthopedics, provides information on various surgical methods.

1 p.m.: “Prevent the pain”: Prevention, prophylaxis and conservative therapies for joint wear and tear, Primaria Daniela Gattringer, Head of the Department of Physical Medicine

1:45 p.m.: “The reasons for knee pain”: Senior physician Conrad Anderl, deputy head of orthopedics, provides information about therapy and surgical methods.

2.30 p.m.: “New artificial joint – fit after the operation”: Primar Christoph K. Habringer, Head of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, Medical Director Rehab.ambulant and “Health Medical Training”

15.15 Clock: “Tennis elbow? What helps with shoulder pain?”: Senior Physician Reinhold Ortmaier, Deputy Head of orthopedics, specialist Felix Rittenschober, orthopedics

ePaper Read e-paper now! Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally! to the epaper

author Barbara Rohrhofer Editor-in-Chief Life and Health Barbara Rohrhofer