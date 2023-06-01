Home » “Stay in Rome? Yes, but I deserve more.” And he throws the silver medal in the stands
Health

“Stay in Rome? Yes, but I deserve more.” And he throws the silver medal in the stands

by admin
“Stay in Rome? Yes, but I deserve more.” And he throws the silver medal in the stands

Even on such a night he managed to be Special. Yes, because with 20,000 incredulous in the stands in Budapest, another 55,000 in Rome at an Olympic…

Access the Premium article and all the contents of the site
with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

SPECIAL OFFER

BEST OFFER

ANNUAL

79,99€

19€
For 1 year

CHOOSE NOW

MONTHLY

6,99€

€1 PER MONTH
For 6 months

CHOOSE NOW

SPECIAL OFFER

BEST OFFER

ANNUAL

79,99€

11,99€
For 1 year

CHOOSE NOW

MONTHLY

6,99€

€2 PER MONTH
For 12 months

CHOOSE NOW

– or –

Subscribe by paying with Google

SPECIAL OFFER

Read the article and the entire website ilmessaggero.it

1 Year for €9.99 89,99€

or
€1 per month for 6 months

Automatic Renewal. Turn off whenever you want.

  • Unlimited access to articles on site and app
  • The 7:30 Good Morning newsletter
  • The Ore18 newsletter for updates of the day
  • The podcasts of our signatures
  • Insights and live updates

Even on such a night he managed to be Special. Yes, because with 20,000 incredulous in the stands in Budapest, another 55,000 in Rome in an Olympic stadium populated by giant screens and a physically and psychologically shattered team, he pulled the rabbit out of the hat. As he had done with Dybala, on the pitch, a few hours earlier. This time the surprise is one that takes you by surprise but at the same time makes you smile. José did it to everyone again: “I’m staying, I’m not leaving, I’m staying here with you” is the gist of the speech he made by taking his boys, reuniting the family under the sector of lovers with tears in their eyes. Penalties, still them, to extinguish dreams of glory. But don’t want to try again. With his team: «I still have my things in Trigoria but now it’s time to talk to the owners – he will continue in the press room – The last time was in December, when Portugal looked for me, then I didn’t had nothing more. I deserve more, indeed we deserve more. I want to fight with this team but I’m tired of having to do too much. I go on vacation on Monday and during the vacation I will rest. I repeat, I want to stay, but I want to fight for something more. I’m a little tired of being a coach, a man of communication, of being the face that says “we’ve been robbed”. I’m a little tired of being so much. But I want to stay with the conditions to give more». It is the caress that soothes the slap received from Montiel’s last penalty. The hope to which he clings to swallow yet another low blow. He had never gone to penalties in the five international finals he had won in his career. The diskette, and the sixth, were fatal for him.

See also  Cars on the crowd in Tel Aviv: killed an Italian tourist, Alessandro Parini - Middle East

Dybala in tears at the end of Sevilla-Roma: the Argentine’s goal (on the pitch for 67 minutes) was not enough

Mourinho, desire for revenge

But there is a desire for revenge. And he did it by chasing referee Taylor in the mixed area, up to the Van, accusing him of the mistakes made during the match. But for a winner, tomorrow is what counts. Today, in José’s mind, is already yesterday. His permanence could lead Joya to stay too. With all due respect to that release clause that scares Roma supporters so much. Speaking of Paulo, Mou returns to the pre-tactic that brought him closer to the final: «I didn’t hide it. I’ve only done this for the last 2-3 days. Because he was really badly injured. Paolino made a complicated entrance, then when you see Dybala play you understand that with him in the last two months our results would have been different. Did he cry? There are different ways to react. I usually cry when I win and not when I lose. They are different ways of reacting. The boys died physically because they gave everything. We played 150 minutes, 7 minutes of added time in the first half. They are reminiscent of the World Cup. But it’s nice to see sad boys, I like it, because it means they have something inside. I always say that the day I no longer feel defeated I will go home. Next year the party continues. Will Dybala be there? I don’t know, you have to ask him. He is not bound to me. He is a Roma player and not Mourinho’s».

See also  Fabio Fazio leaves Rai: the new home will be Discovery. With him also Luciana Littizzetto

Path

It’s been two memorable seasons for what Mourinho has represented for Roma and for the people of Roma. José fell perfectly into the people, who soon became his. He spoke the language of the fans, he sat next to them. He has created a group of men, without those champions who have studded his career and made him a real team. A monolith, capable of repelling enemies and absorbing troubles (and this year they arrived in series, especially from the infirmary), transforming them into motivations, novelties, ideas. And now, on the most difficult evening, he is ready to go again. The ball passes to the Friedkins. Missing him would be another knockout. Paradoxically even more painful.

Read the full article
on The Messenger

You may also like

WHO alarm for Enterovirus E11 in France: seven...

CARDIAC AMYLOIDOSIS: A MEETING WITH THE EXPERTS IN...

GIULIA AND “BRICKPATICI” ASSOCIATION TOGETHER FOR CHILDREN INHABITED

Choose one of these three smartphones and I’ll...

Moviola Sevilla-Roma, Taylor is a disaster: what a...

Vipa Chips – Sweet Peppers 140 gr

“Like in a Woody Allen film, I discovered...

Pay attention to these 5 symptoms: you may...

The directors of the 12 Intercompany Integrated Activity...

Roma won’t make the Champions League and that’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy