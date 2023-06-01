China Business News 2023-06-01 13:27:35
Editor in charge: Hao Yunying
This year’s “618” promotion was fully launched at 8 o’clock last night, and the final payers went online again. This year’s “618” mid-year promotion is regarded by the industry as a “key battle” for the concentrated release of consumption potential. E-commerce platforms hope to seize this opportunity to boost confidence.
“618” hot opening “volume” price fight service e-commerce platform to promote consumption upgrades
