“618” hot opening “volume” price fight service e-commerce platform to promote consumption upgrades

This year’s “618” promotion was fully launched at 8 o’clock last night, and the final payers went online again. This year’s “618” mid-year promotion is regarded by the industry as a “key battle” for the concentrated release of consumption potential. E-commerce platforms hope to seize this opportunity to boost confidence.

