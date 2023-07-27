Playing sports in hot weather can pose risks to one’s health and well-being. However, there are precautions that can be taken to ensure safety while engaging in physical activity during the summer months. Aspria Harbour Club, a renowned sports and wellness center in Milan, has provided some expert advice on how to exercise safely in hot weather.

It is recommended to schedule workouts for the early morning when temperatures are still relatively cool. Working out in the evening is less preferable as it can still be quite hot. Additionally, it is suggested to break up longer training sessions into shorter sessions with breaks to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun.

Choosing appropriate clothing is also crucial. It is advised to wear loose, light, and breathable fabrics that allow air to circulate over the skin, preventing the body temperature from rising further. Wearing a cap moistened with cold water can also help keep the head cool.

Protecting the skin is another essential aspect of exercising in hot weather. Using sunscreen is highly recommended, particularly ones that are less resistant to water, allowing for freer perspiration without clogging pores.

Recognizing personal limits is crucial. If experiencing symptoms such as dizziness, nausea, or cramps, it is important to listen to the body and stop training. If possible, continue the workout in a cooler environment, such as an air-conditioned fitness room.

Opting for a refreshing swim is an excellent choice on a hot summer day. The pool not only provides a relaxing space after a workout but also serves as a separate training area. Exercises performed in the water are less likely to cause injuries as the body is lighter, but they still require effort on both the muscular and cardiovascular levels. Training in the water improves circulation, muscle strength, and overall mobility.

While it may feel cooler in the pool, it is essential to stay hydrated. Drinking plenty of water is crucial, and supplementing with minerals may be necessary for those who sweat excessively.

In conclusion, enjoying sports and physical activity in hot weather can be safe by following these precautions. It is important to prioritize one’s well-being and take necessary measures to prevent heat-related ailments.

