Steam Deck Top Games Chart for August? Who is the winner in 5000+ games?

Steam Deck has been highly discussed recently. After the start of sales, Valve has also updated Steam Deck related information one after another. For example, Valve recently announced the August Steam Deck popular game rankings on its official Twitter, and also released the “Steam Deck Certification” simultaneously. The implementation progress of the “Plan”, more than 5,000 games have been certified and are compatible with Steam Deck. It seems that Steam Deck players will have a lot of choices, and more and more games can be played!

Top Steam Deck Games of August

Let’s first look at the rankings. Valve announced the most popular games on Steam Deck in August. It is ranked by the total number of game hours. The first place is “Vampire Survivor”, the new work “Attack on the Lambs” ranks second, and other topical works such as “Ai Alden’s Circle”, “Marvel’s Spider-Man”, “Stardew Valley”, “No Man’s Sky”, etc. are all on the list

Support 5000+ games

What’s even more exciting is that Valve announced that Steam Deck currently supports more than 5,000 games. Since Steam Deck was launched, it has continued to carry out the compatibility certification program. If you are curious about which games Steam Deck supports now, you can go to Steam Deck Certification Program Official website query

(Image Source: Twitter ）

Steam Deck can now support so many games, are you excited? In fact, many people say that Steam Deck is just a flash in the pan, but during this period of time Valve has been promoting it carefully and it has been effective. I think Steam Deck should have a group of its own customers in the future. What do you think?