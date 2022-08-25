The hand-drawn open-world exploration game “Aka” developed by Canadian game team Cosmo Gatto has been recruiting and testing for a limited time since its release this summer. This is a leisure work full of healing elements in all aspects.

The story background of “Aka” describes that after the war, the red panda Aka returned to the field, accepted the invitation of a friend to come to Pine Island to start his retirement life, while the player

Like casual farm games such as “Animal Crossing”, “Aka” can freely travel to and from various islands, and is free to visit different NPCs and solve their troubles without being restricted by a rigid system.

The gameplay includes collecting and making various utensils and crafts, or you can run your own vegetable garden, and of course you can freely make furniture for decoration.

Although the game does not have a rigid quest line, players can still understand from the beginning of the plot that the red panda has a sense of guilt after surviving the war. Slowly allowing Akka to find inner peace.

Although the game is still in the beta stage, the basic crafting system has a prototype to experience. Players can also experience some mini-games in this work. What’s even better is that in the game, Akka can run and jump, and can also jump in Swimming in the sea or in the pool feels quite free.

The new healing exploration work “Aka” is expected to be on Steam in 2022. Players who are interested in participating in the pre-emptive test can go to the store page and “request access” during the Gamescom exhibition to have the opportunity to join the test. This work also supports traditional Chinese. .