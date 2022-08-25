Two-wheel drive: title already awarded but great fight for the other positions

The battle for the Italian Two Wheel Drive Championship ended early, with the title already awarded to the absent Andrea Mabellini and Virginia Lenzi, but it will still be an important race to decide the placements in the cadet category. Space therefore for other young people such as Fabio Farina from Trentino, second in the standings with Daniel Pozzi on a Peugeot 208 and Christian Tiramani from Piacenza, author of a constantly growing debut season so far, on the other French Rally4 together with Enrico Bracchi. Among the Peugeot 208s of Nicola Cazzaro with Nicolò Lazzerini, Emanuele Fiore with Andrea Casalini and Farbizio Giovanella with Andrea Dresti, Daniele Campanaro will try to come forward in a Ford Fiesta sailed by Irene Porcu.

Seven Junior crews at the start

There will be seven Aci Team Italia representatives competing at the Rally 1000 Miglia for the fifth and penultimate act of the Italian Junior Rally Championship. The drivers aboard the Renault Clio Rally 5 managed by Motorsport Italia, all with Pirelli tires, will be the first players in a fundamental but still not decisive battle as regards the assignment of the youth title. In fact, five of them can still dream big, starting with the Messina leader Alessandro Casella sailed by Rosario Siragusano, who regained confidence after the Roman victory and climbed to 70 points. Not too far from the top, at 8 points, the main opponent Davide Nicelli is also in shape paired with Tiziano Pieri, the only contenders for the title to have already “discarded” a result in the first challenge in Sanremo. In Rome the Treviso-born Mattia Zanin missed the podium, for the first time in the season, and now third in the standings with 52 points he will try to return immediately to the positions that compete with him together with Fabio Pizzol. Just 2 points away the Paduan Edoardo De Antoni with Martina Musiari, the most constant of the Junior and still looking for the first victory of the season. Turin Matteo Ceriali still has margin, albeit minimal, to hope for a sensational comeback, fifth with 28 points scored, who will make his first seasonal presence paired with Marta De Paoli. The youngest of Ciar Junior close the formation, Sara Carra from Casarano with Lorenzo Mezzina at his first appearance on Brescia asphalts and Fabio Solitro from Foggia with Rosario Navarra, who will instead be able to take advantage of his experience last year on these roads.

Fourth round for the Toyota Trophy

The competition for the GR Yaris Rally Cup begins to get more and more intense, which in Brescia reaches the fourth round and launches a final still to be experienced. So far, however, the Japanese trophy, which in Montichiari will present ten Toyota Yaris Gr of the R1T Nazionale 4×4 class at the start, seems to be directed towards Thomas Paperini, author of a trio of victories. Many will try to reverse the route, including the two new entrants Simone Rivia, already appreciated at work on the Yaris and Riccardo Canzian, well-known face of two-wheel drive in the Italian flag.

Match point for Giordano in the Suzuki Rally Cup

The Suzuki Rally Cup route points to a final sprint with the Rally 1000 Miglia which anticipates the seventh and final dirt challenge scheduled in November in Liburna Terra. Among the 11 Swifts, in the Sport Hybrid versions in the Ra5h Naz class. and Sport in the Racing Start class, that of the leader Matteo Giordano stands out, who after four victories will look for the fifth that would give him the title of the trophy with a race to spare. The main opponents of this year like Giorgio Fichera, Roberto Pellé and the young Under 25 leader Igor Iani are not pulled back, ready to mess up the plans of the Cuneo leader, also hunting for the title for the Italian R1 Championship.

Crz in closing: everyone would like the final

The fifth and final round of the 2nd Zone Rally Cup will take place at the end of the CIAR Sparco race, awaiting 57 crews at the start. This round will assign scores multiplied by a coefficient of 1.5 and will decide, in addition to the Zone winners, also all the qualifiers for the next ACI Sport Italian Rally Cup National Final. Many prominent names aiming for absolute victory for the race that concerns the geographical quadrant between Lombardy and Liguria, among which that of Andrea Spataro on Skoda Fabia, currently first in the standings, as well as the local Ilario Bondioni on another Czech Rally2, stands out. or Patrizia Sciascia as the third force in the 2nd Zone, also on Skoda.