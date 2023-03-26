Home Health Stefanie Stahl and Lukas Klaschinski: That’s the right way to argue
Bestselling authors Stefanie Stahl and Lukas Klaschinski inspire the masses with their psychotainment podcasts. Every two weeks they write for the star about partnership, self-development and family. This time they give advice on how best to argue.

Lukas Klaschinski: We all argue. One study says that two-thirds of matchmakers fight at least once a month, and about one in six couples fights weekly. Of course, there can also be quarrels in all other types of relationships – in friendships, for example, or within the family. The psychologist John Gottman formulated the “magic 5:1 rule”: According to this, for a stable and happy relationship, there should always be five positive interactions for every negative interaction. It is therefore very important that after a fight we actively try to experience good moments together again. It can be enough to hug each other for a long time or to make someone else a cup of tea.

