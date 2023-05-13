Home » Stickers with the photo of General Figliuolo in the viewfinder near the theater where he is a guest of the Gathering
UDINE – Stickers with the photo of General Francesco Paolo Figliuolo in the viewfinder appeared today, May 13, in the area of ​​the Teatro Nuovo Giovanni da Udine where this…

UDINE – Stickers with the general’s photo Francesco Paolo Figliuolo in the crosshairs appeared today, May 13, in the area of ​​the New John of Udine Theater where the Alpine general himself is expected this evening. Other Alpini and harassment themed stickers have been identified elsewhere. As far as we have been able to learn, the police have already identified the people held responsible for the act. The general, former commander of the ‘Taurinense’ Alpine Brigade, today operational commander of the joint forces summit (Covi) and former extraordinary commissioner for the Covid emergency, is expected at tonight’s event (6.30 pm, by invitation) at the Teatro Nuovo in Udine on the occasion of the 94th National Gathering of the Alpini, the same venue where the meeting was held this morning which saw the foreign delegations as protagonists. In addition to General Figliuolo, we recall, the minister for relations with Parliament Luca Ciriani, the president of the National Alpine Association Sebastiano Favero, the regional councilor for public administration Pierpaolo Roberti and the deputy mayor of Udine Alessandro Venanzi will be present to represent the government .

