La Liga-Asensio wins Camavinga and retires from Real Madrid’s 1-0 win over Getafe – yqqlm

Original title: La Liga-Asensio wins Camavin and retires from injury, Real Madrid wins Getafe 1-0

At 3:00 am on May 14th, Beijing time, the 34th round of La Liga in the 2022-2023 season started. La Liga giants Real Madrid played against Getafe at home. In the first half of the game, the two teams had nothing to do with each other. In the second half of the game, Asensio scored and Vinicius’ goal was blown. At the end of the game, Real Madrid beat Getafe 1-0 at home.

Due to the Champions League match with Manchester City next week, Real Madrid has undergone a big rotation in this game, and many main players did not appear in the starting position. In the 2nd minute, Maximovic took a long shot from outside the penalty area and the ball went wide of the goal. In the 3rd minute, Getafe got a corner kick, and the corner kick went to the middle and was ejected. Iglesias shot from outside the penalty area, and the ball went above the crossbar. In the 5th minute, Alenia received a pass from Porto in the penalty area and volleyed. This shot was blocked. In the 7th minute, Asensio took the ball on the right side of the front court, cut in and shot, and the shot was blocked. In the 13th minute, Vazquez made a cross from the right side of the penalty area, and Asensio outflanked the center, but missed the ball. In the 16th minute, Militao took the ball from the backcourt and passed a long pass to Valverde in the frontcourt. Valverde got a single chance, but his shot facing the goalkeeper was saved, and then the linesman also signaled Valverde to be offside. First.

In the 24th minute, Getafe counterattacked with a long pass from the backcourt, but Courtois struck out in time to confiscate the ball. In the 28th minute, Mata fouled Ceballos maliciously while stealing the ball, and received a yellow card for this. In the 35th minute, Asensio made a cross from the right side of the penalty area, Ceballos followed up with a volley from the middle, and the ball went over the crossbar. In the 41st minute, Camavinga kicked Mata down and was given a yellow card for this. In the 43rd minute, Ceballos received a pass from Camavinga and volleyed after an inside cut, but the shot was blocked and the goalkeeper confiscated the ball. At the end of the first half, Real Madrid temporarily drew 0-0 with Getafe at home.

At the beginning of the second half, the two sides changed sides and fought again. During the intermission, Real Madrid made personnel adjustments, with Mendy off and Kroos playing. In the 48th minute, Joan Ameni got the ball from outside the penalty area and made a slightly adjusted long shot, but the ball missed the left post. In the 49th minute, Alvarez made a long shot from outside the penalty area. Militao blocked the ball out of the baseline with his head. In the 59th minute, Vazquez took the ball on the right side of the front court and passed it across to Asensio. The latter made a slightly adjusted long shot and the ball missed the left post. In the 60th minute, Alderete received a yellow card for a malicious foul on Hazard. In the 62nd minute, Asensio took a direct free kick from outside the penalty area. The free kick was blocked by the wall, and Modric’s supplementary shot was also blocked.

In the 66th minute, Iglesias made a long shot from outside the penalty area, and Courtois made a side throw to hit the ball out of the baseline.In the 70th minute, Vazquez made a cross, and Asensio followed up with a long shot from outside the penalty area. The ball hit the Getafe defender and changed its line, and finally flew into the goal. Real Madrid led 1-0 at home.In the 75th minute, Vinicius received a pass from Mariano and got a single chance. He scored a single goal, but the goal was disallowed because of offside. In the 78th minute, Kroos passed the ball into the penalty area, Asensio rushed to the top at the back point, and Soria saved the ball. In the 83rd minute, Iglesias fouled Camavinga and received a yellow card. At the end of the game, Real Madrid won a small 1-0 victory over Getafe at home.

Lineups for both sides:

Real Madrid (433): 1-Kurtuwa/17-Vazquez, 3-Militang, 6-Nacho, 23-Ferran-Mendy (46′ 8-Cross)/12-Kamavenga (84′ 16-Odriozola), 18-Joan Armeni, 19-Ceballos (61′ 10-Modric)/15-Valverde (61′ 20-Vinisius), 11- Asensio, 7- Hazard (61′ 24- Mariano)

Getafe (442): 13-David Soria/2-Jene, 4-Gaston Alvarez (84′ 12-Amavi), 15-Alderete, 21- Juan Iglesias/23 Stefan Mitrovic, 11 Alenia (74′ 8 Sevane), 20 Maximovic, 7 Jaime Mata (65′ 3-Angeleri)/9-Portu (65′ 17-Munir), 19-Majoral (65′ 16-Algovia)

(streaming light flying color)

Return to Sohu to see more





Editor: