The illness it’s a monster that strikes suddenly and changes your life. Gary, 34, was fit and healthy when he was diagnosed with stage four cancer. He worked out in the gym and went running, like anyone his age. He had never had any serious problems until he started suffering from stomach pains. On and off, since 2015, he suffered from irritable bowel syndrome, for which he had had himself checked several times by the general practitioner.

The story

Before receiving the terrible diagnosis, Gary’s stomach pain had gotten worse. He had had stomach pain and vomiting. After a telephone consultation with the family doctor, he was reassured: “It’s a passing problem, it will pass soon”. But the pains increased, so the 34-year-old went to the hospital, where they discovered the tumor after checks. He had a colonoscopy and was told after the operation that he had stage 4 cancer, which had spread to his omentum—the tissue that surrounds the organs in his lower abdomen—and surrounding lymph nodes.

“It’s the worst thing that can be said to you,” he said. The doctors thought it was a benign tumor. In December 2021, he was given his first chemotherapy treatment and told he had a 60% chance of being cured. But after six months of chemo, the scan results showed the treatment hadn’t worked. “Cancer is now incurable,” was the verdict of the doctors. “That was the worst thing I could hear, there are no words to describe it,” he said. A page has been opened GoFundMe to pay for the treatment he has already raised 26 thousand pounds.

