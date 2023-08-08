Home » ‘Strangers in the tunnel’, the HS line between Bologna and Florence gradually recovering – ANSA agency
'Strangers in the tunnel', the HS line between Bologna and Florence gradually recovering – ANSA agency

‘Strangers in the tunnel’, the HS line between Bologna and Florence gradually recovering ANSA AgencyStrangers in the tunnel: the high-speed line between Florence and Bologna has been blocked for hours. Heavy delays the RepublicTrains blocked between Bologna and Florence: suspicious package alarm and “strangers in the tunnel” the Rest of the PugTrains: high-speed trains interrupted between Bologna and Florence Corriere della SeraOverwhelmed on the tracks in Florence Rifredi, canceled trains and delays THE NATIONSee full coverage on Google News

